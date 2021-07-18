Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police carry out drug raids in Inverurie as part of a crackdown on the supply of illegal substances

By Michelle Henderson
18/07/2021, 1:18 pm Updated: 18/07/2021, 1:36 pm
police cardenden
Officers carried out raids at four properties in Inverurie this morning.

Police in the north-east have carried out a series of drug raids on properties across Inverurie.

Officers conducted raids at four separate properties around 8am on Sunday morning alongside specialist resources.

Police cars were seen blocking the entrance to Rose Lane and School Lane as they carried out a search of a property on Market Place.

Residents reportedly saw officers dragging black bags out of a flat, above the local bakers JG Ross.

Raids were also carried out at two addresses on Station Road and a property on Watson Court.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation to disrupt supply of drugs in the area.

Sergeant Cat Denham of Inverurie police office urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Officers in Inverurie executed drugs warrants, alongside specialist resources, at four addresses in Market Place, Station Road and Watson Court around 8am on Sunday, 18 July, as part of an ongoing investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Disrupting the supply of illegal substances in our community remains a top priority for the local Community Policing Teams in Inverurie and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”