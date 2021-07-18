Police carry out drug raids in Inverurie as part of a crackdown on the supply of illegal substances

Police in the north-east have carried out a series of drug raids on properties across Inverurie.

Officers conducted raids at four separate properties around 8am on Sunday morning alongside specialist resources.

Police cars were seen blocking the entrance to Rose Lane and School Lane as they carried out a search of a property on Market Place.

Residents reportedly saw officers dragging black bags out of a flat, above the local bakers JG Ross.

Raids were also carried out at two addresses on Station Road and a property on Watson Court.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation to disrupt supply of drugs in the area.

Sergeant Cat Denham of Inverurie police office urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “Officers in Inverurie executed drugs warrants, alongside specialist resources, at four addresses in Market Place, Station Road and Watson Court around 8am on Sunday, 18 July, as part of an ongoing investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Disrupting the supply of illegal substances in our community remains a top priority for the local Community Policing Teams in Inverurie and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”