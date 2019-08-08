Police carry out anti-social behaviour operation in north-east town

Police have carried out an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in a north-east town.

Officers from the Kincardine and Mearns Community Policing Team organised both plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols yesterday in response to concerns from residents.

During the course of the patrols, a 15-year-old male was arrested and taken into custody in relation to a number of offences on Tuesday evening including alleged assaults, vandalism, housebreaking and threatening and abusive behaviour. He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with possession of a controlled drug. He was taken home, along with another boy.

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were also charged with vandalism which took place on Sunday.

Two girls aged 12 and 14 were also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Local Sergeant Kirsty Walsh said: “These recent incidents are extremely disappointing given the work that has been ongoing to deter anti-social behaviour. Officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in the ‘hot spot’ areas of Stonehaven to provide reassurance to the community and take enforcement action against those found offending.

“It is the school holidays and of course we want young people to be outside and enjoying themselves, however let me be clear that anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated. I urge people to continue letting us know if you have concerns so that action can be taken.”