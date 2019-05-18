Police car involved in collision on major north-east route

A police car has been involved in a crash on a major north-east road.

The patrol car was dealing with another vehicle on the A96 at Bainshole, east of Huntly, when it was struck from behind, in turn colliding with the vehicle it had been dealing with.

The crash happened shortly before 5pm.

One officer, who was in the car at the time, suffered minor injuries but did not require treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “One of our cars was hit from behind while dealing with a vehicle which had broken down on the A96 at Bainshole.

“We received the call about it shortly before 5pm.

“One of the officers was out of the car at the time. The other suffered minor whiplash but was not seriously hurt.

“There is no suggestion of any criminality.”