Police called to ‘unexplained’ death of man, 54, in Dyce

A man has died at a home in Dyce.
Police were called out to a property on Corrennie Circle at about 9.05am today.
A 54-year-old man was found dead, with his death being treated as “unexplained” but “non-suspicious.”
A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of his death which at this time is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe