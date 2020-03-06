Police called to two-vehicle crash on A96

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 this morning.

The incident happened at 7am eastbound at Tyrebagger.

The collision involved a Mini van and a Honda civic, with no injuries being reported at the scene, according to a police spokeswoman.

She said: “There’s some debris on the road but it is passable.”

The crash is expected to cause delays.

Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.