Woman taken to hospital after Porsche crash on A90

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy road near Aberdeen today.
The crash happened on the A90, just after the B&Q roundabout near Murcar, at around 4.15pm.
One lane was closed northbound until 6.15pm.
Pictures from the scene show a white Porsche with the front bumper of the other car – a Citroen C1 – impaled through its door.
A woman was taken to hospital with minor cuts to her leg, police said.
A police spokeswoman said: “The road re-opened at around 6.15pm.”
