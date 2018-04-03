Woman taken to hospital after Porsche crash on A90

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy road near Aberdeen today.

The crash happened on the A90, just after the B&Q roundabout near Murcar, at around 4.15pm.

One lane was closed northbound until 6.15pm.

Pictures from the scene show a white Porsche with the front bumper of the other car – a Citroen C1 – impaled through its door.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor cuts to her leg, police said.

A police spokeswoman said: “The road re-opened at around 6.15pm.”