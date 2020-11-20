Police called to two-vehicle crash on A90

A section of a north-east road was blocked this afternoon following a two-car crash.
The collision happened just before 3.30pm on the A90, Ellon to Fraserburgh road, near Hatton.
The section was closed to allow emergency services to clear the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A90 near Hatton around 3.25pm.
“The road was fully re-opened around 30 mins later.”
It is not known the extent of injuries.
