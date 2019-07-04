Police called to two-car crash on north-east road

A north-east road was obstructed this morning following a two-car crash.

The collision took place on the A952 near Lonmay shortly after 8am.

Nobody was seriously injured, but the carriageway was blocked for a short time.

However, both vehicles are now off the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 8.20am reporting a two-vehicle crash on the A952 near Lonmay.

“The road was obstructed but there were no serious injuries.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to check someone over at the scene.

“Both cars have now been cleared off the carriageway.”

