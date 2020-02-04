Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Police called to two-car crash on major road in north-east

by Jamie Hall
04/02/2020, 8:10 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Emergency services have attended a two-car collision on a major road in the north-east.

Police were called to the crash on the A90 at Lumgair shortly after 6.30pm.

Nobody is believed to have been injured and the road was not closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-car crash which was reported to us at 6.40pm.

“There are no injuries.”

A separate crash occurred a short time later further north on the A90, leading to the closure of the road northbound at Toll of Birness.

Breaking