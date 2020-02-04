Police called to two-car crash on major road in north-east

Emergency services have attended a two-car collision on a major road in the north-east.

Police were called to the crash on the A90 at Lumgair shortly after 6.30pm.

Nobody is believed to have been injured and the road was not closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-car crash which was reported to us at 6.40pm.

“There are no injuries.”

❗️NEW⌚️19:40#A90 at Lumgair RTC affecting both sides of the carriageway. Traffic is slow in the area.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/O7c6UxT9e1 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2020

A separate crash occurred a short time later further north on the A90, leading to the closure of the road northbound at Toll of Birness.