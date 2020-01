Police are in attendance following a crash at a junction in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the junction of Springfield Road and Craigton Road shortly before 8.10am.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the two-vehicle collision but there are delays due to the amount of debris on the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “There are no injuries as far as we are aware but there is a lot of of debris as a result of the crash.

“We are attending to ensure drivers can get past.”