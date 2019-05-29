Police called to two-car crash on A90

Two drivers escaped without serious injuries after a crash on a north-east road.

A silver Volkswagen Golf and grey Ford Fiesta collided on the A90 about a mile north of Peterhead at around 8.15am.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service both attended.

The road was partially blocked while the vehicles were recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 8.15am to a report of a collision on the A90 north of Peterhead.

“Two vehicles were involved. They were quite badly damaged and were causing an obstruction.

“The incident has now been cleared.”