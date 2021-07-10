Police called to two-car crash near Stonehaven

Two cars have been involved in a collision near Stonehaven, prompting delays along the A90.

Receiving a call at around 1.50 pm, police officers requested assistance from the fire service, who sent three appliances to assist at the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers set about securing the area as it is understood that the crash affected both lanes.

Fire and rescue teams reported a stop message at around 2.20 pm.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured during the incident, nor were the ambulance service requested to attend.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the A92 north of Stonehaven at around 1.50 pm on Saturday, 10 July, following a crash involving two vehicles. “Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”