Police were called following a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the A92 at Bridge of Dee shortly after 7.30am.

Nobody was injured in the collision.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A92 Stonehaven Road at Bridge of Dee.

“The call came in at around 7.40am.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”