Police called to two-car crash in Aberdeen

Police were called to a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

Officers received a report of a collision between the vehicles at the junction of King Street and Mounthooly Way next to the First Bus depot shortly before 5pm yesterday.

There was no update from officers on any injuries.

The crash led to a build-up of traffic while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

One of the cars involved was a white Fiat 500 and part of its bumper and headlight were damaged.

A police spokeswoman said: “It is a two-car crash.

“We were called at 4.50pm.”