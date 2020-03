Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on a busy Aberdeen bridge.

Officers received reports of a collision between the vehicles on the Charleston flyover at around 11:15 this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Charleston flyover at around 11:15am.

“An ambulance attended and all three people involved are safe and well.

“Lane 2 is closed but lane 1 is open.”