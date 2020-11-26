Police called to three-vehicle crash on A90

Police have been called to a three-vehicle crash on the A90.

The incident involved two cars and a van on the Ellon to Peterhead stretch, near Hatton just before 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 2.4opm and there are no reports of any serious injuries.

“One of the cars was causing an obstruction but has since been cleared.”

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to approach with caution and plan their journey in advance.