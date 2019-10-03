Police called to three-vehicle Aberdeen crash

Police are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to South Deeside shortly before 7.30pm following reports of the incident.

There were no injuries, but an ambulance was call to the scene to check on one of the occupants of the cars.

A police spokesman said: “We got a call at 7.19pm to South Deeside Road to a three car road traffic incident.

“There were no injuries. One of the vehicles involved was a Vauxhall Corsa.

“An ambulance came along to check one of the occupants who knocked their head.”