Police called to three-car crash on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a collision on a north-east road.

Police Scotland received the call just before 4pm to a three-car crash on Balmacassie Road in Ellon.

The incident involved a white Ford Focus, a black Fiat 500 and a grey Ford Focus.

A spokeswoman said: “There were three vehicles involved and an ambulance was required.

“The ambulance was called and people were checked over at the scene.”

There are no serious injuries and police are awaiting recovery of the vehicles.

Police have advised drivers to plan their journey ahead as the area might be congested.

