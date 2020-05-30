Police called to suspected break-in at former Aberdeen school

Police attended a suspected break-in at a former Aberdeen primary school last night.

Officers were called out to Victoria Road Primary School in Torry at about 7.10pm after reports that the property was being broken into.

However, no one was found nearby and there were no signs of damage to the building.

Sergeant Rod Smith, from Torry Police Station, said: “We received a report of a suspected break-in to the former Victoria Road Primary School in Torry, at around 7.10pm on Friday, 29 May.

“Officers attended and searched the area, however there was no trace of anyone nearby and no signs of further damage to the area.

“We are in regular contact with members of the local community regarding the project to convert the old school into housing and carry out regular patrols in the area as a matter of course, to ensure everyone behaves appropriately and safely around the derelict building.”