Police called to sudden death of 42-year-old man in Bridge of Don

A 42-year-old man has died at a home in Bridge of Don.

Police were called to the property on Perwinnes Brae in the Dubford housing estate around 5.50am today.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to the property following the sudden death of a 42-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”