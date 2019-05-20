Police called to serious crash on north-east road

A car ended up on its roof following a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police received the call at 1.15pm and attended the serious crash on the A97 Huntly to Gartly road.

The road has been closed at the Huntly roundabout and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

Two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

UPDATE: The #A97 is CLOSED at the junction for the B9002. Diversions are via the B9002 via #Kennethmont to #Insch and onto #A96 in both directions. #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/Tlu60mn0Tf — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) May 20, 2019

It is not known how many people were in the car or the extent of any injuries involved.

The crews, from Huntly and Keith, were tasked with rescuing a casualty from inside the car, as well as making the scene safe.

The appliances were called at 12.57pm by the ambulance service, and remain on the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.45pm to attend a road traffic incident on the A97 between Huntly and Gartly. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”