Police called to reports of assault in Aberdeen

Officers were called to an Aberdeen street following reports of an assault tonight.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm in Waulkmill Crescent in the Northfield area of the city.

Police are currently still at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 3.30pm to a report of a disturbance and assault in Waulkmill Crescent, Aberdeen.”

She confirmed a man and a woman have been arrested.