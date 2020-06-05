Police called to one-vehicle crash on Aberdeen street

Officers were called to attend a one-car crash on an Aberdeen street.
The incident happened on the A944 in the city centre just before 6pm this evening.
A police spokesman said: “This was a one-car road crash on the A944, Hutcheon Street in Aberdeen reported around 5.50pm on Friday, 6 June.
“There were no injuries and the vehicle was recovered.”
