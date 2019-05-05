Road closed after one-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

One person has been cut free after a one-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Ambulance, police and fire crews are all in attendance at the incident on the Cults to Kingswells road just outside of Cults.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as the road has been closed.

The incident happened shortly after 6.10pm today.

It is not known what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that there is a road closure in Cults, on the unclassified road between Countesswells Road and Kirkbrae Avenue due to a road traffic collision.

“The public are asked to avoid the area if possible and thanked for their patience.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have two crews both from North Anderson Drive in attendance after a request from the ambulance service.”