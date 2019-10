Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a busy north-east road.

Police Scotland were called to the A96, near Bucksburn, at around 12.30pm.

It’s understood ambulance crews are also at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A96 at Bucksburn around 12.30pm.

“Emergency services are on the scene, incident is still ongoing.”