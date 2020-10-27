Police called to one-vehicle crash on A92

Police have been called to a one-vehicle collision on the A92.

Drivers are facing delays this evening following a crash on the Charleston flyover.

One witness said the car involved struck the central reservation.

The incident is affecting southbound traffic.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident at 7.32pm.

She added: “Officers have received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on the slip road of the A92 at Portlethen.”

