News / Local Police called to one vehicle crash near Methlick By Ellie Milne 21/08/2021, 3:15 pm Updated: 21/08/2021, 3:32 pm The crash happened on the B9005 Ellon to Fyvie road Police were called to attend a one vehicle crash between Methlick and Ythanbank on Saturday morning. The car was involved in a crash on the B9005 Ellon to Fyvie road at around 11.50am. The road was partially blocked while work was carried out to recover the vehicle. A police spokesman said: "We were called around 11.50am to a report of a one car crash on the B9005 between Methlick and Ythanbank. "The road was partially blocked while the vehicle was recovered."