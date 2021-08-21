Police called to one vehicle crash near Methlick

Police were called to attend a one vehicle crash between Methlick and Ythanbank on Saturday morning.

The car was involved in a crash on the B9005 Ellon to Fyvie road at around 11.50am.

The road was partially blocked while work was carried out to recover the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.50am to a report of a one car crash on the B9005 between Methlick and Ythanbank.

“The road was partially blocked while the vehicle was recovered.”