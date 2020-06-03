Show Links
Police called to one-vehicle crash at north-east business park

by Ana Da Silva
03/06/2020, 4:32 pm
Police attended a one-vehicle crash at north-east business park.

The incident happened within the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash near Tesco within Arnhall Business Park around 1.40pm today.

“Officers attended and no reports of injuries.”

The road has since been reopened.