Police called to one-vehicle crash at north-east business park

Police attended a one-vehicle crash at north-east business park.
The incident happened within the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash near Tesco within Arnhall Business Park around 1.40pm today.
“Officers attended and no reports of injuries.”
The road has since been reopened.
