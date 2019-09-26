Police called to one-car crash on north-east road

Officers have been called to a one-car crash on a north-east road.
Police are in attendance at the collision on the A96 beside the Thainstone roundabout.
The incident was reported at 8.17am this morning.
❗️NEW⌚️08:20#A96 northbound Thainstone Roundabout, 1 car RTC on the roundabout itself. Traffic sluggish on approach.#AbzTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/JUe2gsE3hr
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 26, 2019
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received the call at 8.17am regarding a one-car road traffic collision beside the Thainstone Agricultural Centre.
“There are no injuries.”