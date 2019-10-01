Police called to one-car crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to attend the crash on a north-east road.

Police are in attendance at the collision on the roundabout between A90 and the B9005, near Ellon.

A police spokesman said: “We have called to a one-car RTC of a Nissan Juke at 2.30pm.

“Police, fire and ambulance are all in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that they were called to attend by Police Scotland at 2.33pm.

She added: “Everyone was released from the vehicle by the time that we got there so we helped make the scene safe and clean the debris off the road.”