Officers were this afternoon called to the A90 south of Aberdeen after a luxury car crashed into the central reservation.

The incident, involving a white Aston Martin, was reported just before 2.15pm on the A90 at Stonehaven.

No one was injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is just after the Stonehaven rail bridge on the A90.

“One vehicle had collided with the central reservation.

“The driver of the car was uninjured. They have asked for the vehicle to be lifted.”