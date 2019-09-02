Police called to north-east road after one-vehicle collision

Police and paramedics were called to a north-east road after receiving reports of a one-vehicle collision.

According to Police Scotland, a silver Peugeot crashed on the Aberdeen-bound side of the A96 near the Tyrebagger B979 junction at just before 6.15pm today.

“Paramedics attended as a precaution. Nobody was injured, and the road has not been reported as closed,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

One lane was sealed off to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. The other lane remains open.

Police said they had originally received reports of the collision involving two other vehicles were involved in the collision but this turned out not to be the case.