Police were called to a north-east road after a car overturned.

According to police, a red Toyota Yaris was travelling on the B993 when it overturned at around 12.40pm today.

It happened a mile east of Kemnay. No other vehicles were involved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Paramedics were called and checked one person out at the scene. It was not necessary to take anyone to hospital.”

She added that efforts are being made to remove the vehicle from the road soon.