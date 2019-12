Several vehicles were involved in a collision as icy conditions caused havoc in the north-east.

Police were called to the road between Cuminestown and Fyvie at around 8.40am because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Nobody was injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a collision on the road between Cuminestown and Fyvie at 8.40am.

“Several vehicles were involved but there are no injuries.”