Police called to lorry and van crash on major north-east road

Police are in attendance following a crash between a lorry and a van on a major road in the north-east.

Officers were called to the A90 southbound at Fordoun at around 9.20am following the incident.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 9.20am to the A90 southbound at Fordoun.

❗NEW⌚09.45#A90 S/B ⛔CLOSED⛔#A90 is closed S/B just south of Fordoun due to an RTC Traffic in the area is looking very slow#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/VNlZp2CbEh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2020

“The incident involves a van and a heavy goods vehicle.”

A spokesman for fire service confirmed that appliances were en route.

More to follow.