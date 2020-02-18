Show Links
Police called to lorry and van crash on major north-east road

by Jamie Hall
18/02/2020, 9:42 am Updated: 18/02/2020, 9:47 am
Police are in attendance following a crash between a lorry and a van on a major road in the north-east.

Officers were called to the A90 southbound at Fordoun at around 9.20am following the incident.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 9.20am to the A90 southbound at Fordoun.

“The incident involves a van and a heavy goods vehicle.”

A spokesman for fire service confirmed that appliances were en route.

More to follow.

