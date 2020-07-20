Police called to incident on north-east road

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident on a north-east road.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Oldmeldrum Road in Inverurie at around 7.45pm this evening.
Around four police cars and two vans were in attendance.
It is believed a pedestrian was hit by a car.
A Police Scotland spokesman said that they had “minor injuries.”
