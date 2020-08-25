Police called to fallen tree on Aberdeen road

A number of trees have been sighted blocking pavements and roads as Aberdeen continues to feel the effects of Storm Francis.

Officers were called to South Deeside road this afternoon after a tree fell on the road.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were made aware of a tree fallen on the road around 2.30pm this afternoon.”

However, it was a matter for the local council and were alerted to clear the road.

Another tree was spotted down on Newburgh Drive in Bridge of Don and another on Albyn Grove.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Sepa issued a flood alert for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, warning that heavy and persistent rain could cause flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

This was expected to continue overnight into tomorrow with the area most at risk being along the north-east coast.

A number of places in England and Wales have seen their highest ever gusts of wind provisionally recorded in August.

At Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, gusts of 74mph were recorded – the highest measure in August since 1994.

Three Met Office yellow weather warnings of heavy rain or strong winds cover most of the UK, with stormy conditions expected to last until tomorrow morning.