Police have been called to a report of a man carrying a weapon on a major Aberdeen road.

Officers were called to Great Northern Road at 6.40pm following a disturbance.

A man was reportedly carrying a weapon, believed to be a hammer.

A police spokesman confirmed the man had been traced.

He said: “We got the call at 6.40pm reporting a disturbance.

“A male was in possession of a weapon which we believe was a hammer.

“He has been traced and investigations are ongoing.”