News / Local Police called to ‘disturbance’ involving youths at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park By Ellie Milne 22/08/2021, 7:46 pm The crowds gathered at Duthie Park Police were called to an Aberdeen park today following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths. Photos circulated online showed a crowd of teenagers, many with bikes, in Duthie Park. A police spokesman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths. “Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe