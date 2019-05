Police have been called to a crash between a truck and a car on the A90.

Motorists are advised the A90 southbound lane could be blocked after a car and a truck collided near the Drumlithie turn-off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are en route to the crash which has been described to us as a car and a truck.

“The call came in to us at 5.30pm.”

It is not yet known the extent of injuries.