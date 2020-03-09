Police called to crash between car and lorry on Aberdeen road

A car and a lorry have collided on an Aberdeen road.

Police were called to Wellington Road shortly after 3.30pm.

There were no injuries and the vehicles were moved onto the side of the road so no diversions were put in place.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.40 pm on March, 9 police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and lorry in Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“Police attended and found that there was no-one injured and there was no requirement to divert traffic as both vehicles were moved onto a side street.”