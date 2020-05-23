Police called to cows loose on Aberdeen road

Officers were called to reports of reindeer loose on an Aberdeen road – however, police “confirmed these were cows” on arrival.

The cows were seen roaming Bride of Don earlier this morning just after 8.30am.

They were spotted on the northbound side of the Ellon Road dual carriageway.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 8.35am to a report of two reindeer on Ellon Road, by the Bridge of Don roundabout.

“On arrival, officers confirmed these were cows.

“The animals were returned to their field and there was no further police involvement.”