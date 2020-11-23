Show Links
News / Local

Police called to attend incident in north-east town

by Ana Da Silva
23/11/2020, 8:35 pm Updated: 23/11/2020, 8:37 pm
Syndicate Post image

Police are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in a north-east town.

Officers have been spotted on St Paul Street in Buckpool where they have sealed off a shop’s premises.

An eyewitness said CID and forensics are at the scene dealing with the incident.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.