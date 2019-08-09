Police called to Aberdeen hospital over package containing ‘unidentified substance’

Police have been called to deal with a package containing an “unidentified substance” at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It was found in a non-clinical area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was reported to officers at 12.30pm.

Police said it was an “isolated incident aimed at an individual” and not at NHS Grampian or any patients.

Inspector Chris Kerr said: “Officers are in attendance at an office within a non-clinical area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a package containing an unidentified substance has been discovered.

“As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services at the scene as we carry out inquiries. I would stress that at this stage this would appear to be an isolated incident aimed at an individual and not directed at NHS Grampian or any patients.

“There are no reports of any persons having suffered ill effects.

“We don’t believe there is a wider threat to the public, patients or staff of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage and further information will be released when available. I would like to thank the hospital and local community for their patience while this incident is dealt with.”

Two fire engines along with a police car were spotted travelling to the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are on our way to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to assist police.”