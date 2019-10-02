Police called over concern for person in Aberdeen

Emergency services were in attendance at an Aberdeen street following a concern for welfare call.

At least three police cars and two ambulances attended the scene at Great Western Place, close to The Ashvale fish and chip shop, shortly after 6pm yesterday.

They remained in the area for several hours, and could be seen going in and out of a block of flats close to the road’s junction with Ashvale Place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to attend the street following reports of concern for the welfare of someone on Great Western Place.

