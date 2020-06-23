Show Links
News / Local

Police called out to ‘suspicious’ item on north-east beach

by David Walker
23/06/2020, 8:00 pm
Police attended following reports of a suspicious item on the beach
Police were called out to a north-east beach this afternoon after a “suspicious item” was reported to them.

A dog walker on Murcar Beach beside Murcar Golf Course discovered a metal, rusty, round object sticking out of the sand.

Fearing it was an unexploded bomb, they contacted the police who attended shortly after.

The item on the beach. Picture sent in by Nick Cushing.

However, officers established that the item in question was in fact a fishing weight.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a suspicious item on the beach near Murcar Golf Course around 2pm on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

“Officers attended and established the item posed no threat to the public and was innocent in nature.”