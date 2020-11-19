Police called out to ‘potentially suspicious item’ in Aberdeen property

Police have cordoned off a road after a “potentially suspicious” item was found inside an Aberdeen home.

Fire crews and officers are currently in attendance at a house in Sinclair Road in Torry.

The road’s access has been restricted from its junction with Victoria Road following reports of a suspicious item.

As a result, the following roads have been closed as a precaution: Victoria Road at Victoria Bridge and its junction with Walker Road, Sinclair Road at Crombie Place and Victoria Road, Menzies Road and South Esplanade, Cables Road and Victoria Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

ONGOING INCIDENT – SINCLAIR ROAD, ABERDEENFollowing a report of a potentially suspicious item discovered at a house in… Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, November 19, 2020

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at the South Esplanade and we are assisting police with an ongoing incident.

“We received the call at 6.27pm and sent two pumps from the central fire station.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.