Police called out after Porsche lands on roof in north-east field

A black Porsche left the road and ended up in a field on its roof.

Police were called to the incident on the A947 between Hattoncrook and Oldmeldrum shortly before 4pm yesterday.

The driver suffered a “minor injury” and officers said the motorist arranged for the vehicle to be picked up.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police spokesman said: “We got a call at 3.50pm to reports of a car on its roof in a field.

“It was a black Porsche,” he added.

“The driver suffered a minor injury and they arranged their own vehicle recovery.”