Police called following concern for person at north-east coast

Emergency services were dispatched to look for a person off a north-east coast, following a concern call.

Police officers and the lifeboat from Macduff were at Banff looking for a person after reports were made of concern for a person.

Officers were paged to the scene at around 9.40pm, while lifeboats followed just after 10pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called following concerns someone was in the water.

“They have now been traced safe and well.”

A spokesman for the HM Coastguard added: “The lifeboat was launched from Macduff to Banff on a missing person call.

“It is a police operation.”