Police called following concern for person at north-east coast

Emergency services were dispatched to look for a person off a north-east coast, following a concern call.
Police officers and the lifeboat from Macduff were at Banff looking for a person after reports were made of concern for a person.
Officers were paged to the scene at around 9.40pm, while lifeboats followed just after 10pm.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called following concerns someone was in the water.
“They have now been traced safe and well.”
A spokesman for the HM Coastguard added: “The lifeboat was launched from Macduff to Banff on a missing person call.
“It is a police operation.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe