Police are today investigating after windows of an Aberdeen city centre bar were smashed.

Two bricks were spotted on the pavement outside the Scottish Embassy bar on Trinity Street this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident has been reported to us this morning.

“There have been reports of windows being smashed at the premise on Trinity Street.

“We are yet to speak to the owner of the bar to start our inquiry.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter